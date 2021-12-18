A partnership to give a Central Louisiana family a home for Christmas

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - One family will become new homeowners this Christmas, thanks to the United Way of Central Louisiana (UWCL), which collaborated with community organizations to help transform a mobile home in Pineville for a family in need.

After receiving a donated mobile home with a re-sell value of $500, Michelle Purl, the CEO of UWCL, was left with the choice of selling the home for profit or doing something with it that would profit the community she served. She decided the money was not a “make or break” choice for UWCL, instead adding the transformation of the trailer to a larger project the non-profit had started with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“I know for the last two years with COVID, it’s just been so hard. People working then not opening, and businesses being up and down,” explained Purl. “So, that’s how it really started. Thinking, how could we change somebody’s life? How could we transform things for a working family that just was struggling and has been doing what they could but just needed a break?”

Through the non-profit’s ‘Building Stronger Neighborhood’s’ project, which looks to affect poverty and change the metrics in Central Louisiana, UWCL partnered with several local companies to transform the building into a home for a family of four.

That partnership is a core function for the non-profit.

“We do connect resources to people, through individuals, through businesses and non-profits, and a lot of people in the community do not know that,” said Toma Epps, UWCL board chair. “That’s so important because it is a collaborative effort.”

Through the collaboration, more than 40 people have helped to make the project possible. RoyOMartin sent 25 volunteers to build two new porches and stairs, plus repaint the walls and make repairs.

“I call it our Christmas miracle,” laughed Purl. “Because I don’t know anything about trailers. I don’t know much about construction.”

After that, Southern Air provided plumbing services, and Hexion came forward to do the electrical work. TPG Environmental Services provided $5,000 toward new furniture and appliances.

“It is an awesome experience to help meet the needs of this family,” explained Marshal Pierite, TPG Environmental Services owner and a UWCL board member. “And it is also planting seeds to make sure that we’re spreading those seeds throughout the community. And not only helping the families, but helping the community as a whole.”

However, there is one need that has not been met yet. UWCL is still looking for a company to come forward to redo the windows.

“We’d love to have a company that would want to come out and redo the windows because it will help save the family,” said Purl. “They’re only going to have $100 lot rent and the utility bills. So, if we can have better windows in here, that will save them money and help them have a better hand up.

Those who qualify to apply for the mobile home must be a family of four and fall under a maximum income of $67,000 per year. To submit an application, visit UWCL’s website.

The recipient of the mobile home will be announced on Christmas Eve.

