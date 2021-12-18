RPSO to build new substation in Hineston

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is building a substation in Hineston.

Currently, the closest RPSO station to Hineston is in Alexandria or Glenmora. The new substation will provide quicker response times to residents in the area. RPSO Sheriff Mark Wood also mentioned that the sheriff’s office has collaborated with the volunteer fire department in Hineston for the new substation, as the substation and the fire department will be located on the same property, just off La. 121. The new substation should be up and running by the spring.

“We felt the need to give the people in the West side of the parish some coverage,” said Sheriff Wood. “I used to patrol out here, and you had to change units in Glenmora, so for some period of time, there was no coverage here. That won’t happen anymore. They’ll be swapping in and out right here, back on the road.”

The substation will be fully equipped with deputies, as well as a detective.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful thing for the folks out this way,” said Sheriff Wood. “It’s going to be a win-win for everybody.”

Sheriff Wood said RPSO plans to build more substations in the parish to better serve the more rural communities.

