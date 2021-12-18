Advertisement

RPSO to build new substation in Hineston

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESTON, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is building a substation in Hineston.

Currently, the closest RPSO station to Hineston is in Alexandria or Glenmora. The new substation will provide quicker response times to residents in the area. RPSO Sheriff Mark Wood also mentioned that the sheriff’s office has collaborated with the volunteer fire department in Hineston for the new substation, as the substation and the fire department will be located on the same property, just off La. 121. The new substation should be up and running by the spring.

“We felt the need to give the people in the West side of the parish some coverage,” said Sheriff Wood. “I used to patrol out here, and you had to change units in Glenmora, so for some period of time, there was no coverage here. That won’t happen anymore. They’ll be swapping in and out right here, back on the road.”

The substation will be fully equipped with deputies, as well as a detective.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful thing for the folks out this way,” said Sheriff Wood. “It’s going to be a win-win for everybody.”

Sheriff Wood said RPSO plans to build more substations in the parish to better serve the more rural communities.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right: Shailana Cheyanne Deville, Kimberly Ruth Phillips, Kristina Nichole Hoffpauir...
4 Rapides inmates charged after overdose incident in jail
The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash.
Pineville man dies in motorcycle crash
APD Chief Ronney Howard meeting with residents of District 5 in Alexandria, La. on December 15,...
“Can I shoot them?” APD answers questions about burglaries at the last community safety meeting of the year
FILE - U.S. Postal Service delivery truck.
Alexandria man sentenced after meth was found in postal package
Drake Guillot
Avoyelles Parish teen takes first steps two years after being shot

Latest News

One family will become new homeowners this Christmas, thanks to the United Way of Central...
A partnership to give a Central Louisiana family a home for Christmas
RPSO building new sub-station in Hineston
The RADE unit makes a big meth bust on December 16, 2021.
‘If you’re selling dope, RADE is coming.’ RADE seizes 20 pounds of meth
RADE seizes 20 pounds of meth