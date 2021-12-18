Advertisement

RPSO searching for missing person Elson Deshotel

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Elson Deshotel, 84.

Deshotel is 5′11 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen Thursday, December 16 at approximately 1 p.m.

Law enforcement says they believe Deshotel may be on foot since his vehicle is not missing. Deshotel is entered as missing endangered into the national database (NCIC).

If anyone has any information on Deshotel’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or local law enforcement.

