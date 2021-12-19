ASH’s Megan Jewell didn’t let injuries stop her from shining

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Before signing with Hardin Simmons University earlier this year, Ash’s Megan Jewell had a roller coaster of a ride of getting there.

Softball wasn’t her first love but once she was introduced to the sport, she never looked back.

“I remember being at a soccer practice, and I had a friend that was playing soccer with me who was playing softball,” said Jewell. “Her mom was talking about how much she loved it and that I should try it. Next season I played softball, and I really fell in love with it.”

Her teammate wasn’t the only one happy to see her change sports, but her mom as well, who got to see her daughter grow up in the same footsteps as her.

“She was better than me at the sport,” said Jewell’s mom Janet. “I always enjoyed softball, but Megan had more natural ability than I did.”

Before Jewell could become the softball star she is now, she had to face some adversity after suffering a major injury when she was little.

“When I was three, I broke my arm severely was told I would never be able to straighten it out again,” said Jewell.

She suffered the injury at daycare when she fell off the slide while climbing up it. Once rehab started, Jewell’s dad, Robert, knew the process would be long and difficult so he tried what he could to make it as smooth as possible for his daughter.

“I had to make it fun, so she would understand it wouldn’t be like a work ethic,” said Robert.

“God healed me,” said Jewell. “It was kind of a miracle that I could straighten my arm out again so I just felt confident in it.”

And as confidence and strength continued to build for Jewell, so did her play on the field. She became a star playing in showcase tournaments all across the country.

As everything seemed to be heading down a bright path, Jewell would once again suffer another injury that would set her back in her career. Before her junior year started, Jewell was involved in a bad wreck. After examination, doctors discovered there was a slight tear in her rotator cuff.

For Jewell, this was the second time she had to go through rehab, but this time it was during a key moment in her young career with dreams of playing at the next level in jeopardy.

Jewell is still rehabbing her injuries to this day and as a result, had to make the tough decision to not play her senior year at ASH to avoid a career-ending setback.

Despite everything, Hardin Simmons University still gave her the chance to play ball at the next level, and she’s looking forward to what the future will hold.

“I just really feel like it’s in my best interest to take this time to focus on myself and get 100 percent fully healthy where I can be healthy for my four years of college softball,” said Jewell. “You just put your faith in God, and he will take care of the rest. If you keep looking up and you keep doing your part and working hard it’s going to fall in place.”

