Caught on camera: Teen with BB gun menaces school bus in Texas

By KPRC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DAYTON, Texas (KPRC) - A Texas father is horrified after his 13-year-old daughter came home with video that appears to show a teenager pointing a BB gun at the school bus.

Mitchell Wright says his 13-year-old daughter was afraid after the Friday incident on her way home from Woodrow Wilson Junior High in Dayton, Texas. Video shows a vehicle following the school bus closely with an apparent teen inside it holding a BB gun.

“Hanging out of the sunroof… waving at their friends or whatever on the school bus at first. Then, suddenly, she reached down into the vehicle and pulled out this gun and pointed it towards the bus,” Wright said. “What she did was horrifying for a lot of different kids.”

The incident caused a panic on the bus, which carried middle and high school students. In the video, some of them can be heard screaming.

Wright sent the video to officials with the Dayton Independent School District. He says he hopes the person who did this understands that it was wrong.

“I’m not OK with anybody pointing any kind of BB gun, real gun, any gun at a school bus that my kids are on,” he said. “Every choice you make has a consequence.”

In a Facebook post, the school district stated that police officers are currently investigating, and they plan to pursue this to “the fullest extent of the law.”

“We ask all parents to please continue to talk with your children about inappropriate behaviors as they will not be tolerated. Safety for our students and staff is one of our top priorities,” said the statement in part.

Investigation underway after teen apparently points BB gun at Texas school bus
