Noah’s Ark hosts Christmas shopping event

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - WATCH: Noah’s Ark Ministry held their second annual Christmas Giving shopping event at Buckeye High School.

The event helps families in need get their Christmas presents at no cost. Presents for all ages are donated for the event. All families’ have to do is look through the items, add what they want to their bag, and take their presents home to get them ready for Christmas day.

Noah’s Ark says the first year they held the event they were able to help 167 families.

