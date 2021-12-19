Tejas resigns from position as LCU Women’s Soccer Head Coach

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer Coach Carla Tejas has confirmed to KALB that she has resigned as head coach.

Coach Tejas posted on her Twitter that she is leaving Pineville and is excited for the next step in her career.

Leaving Pineville today. I just want to thank @LC_University and Dr. @rickbrewer for the opportunity they gave me to lead this program.



New projects ahead, excited for the next step in my career. pic.twitter.com/eTOEKAXfMM — Carla Tejas G. (@ctejasgo) December 18, 2021

Coach Tejas was hired by LCU as the head coach in the summer of 2020, but in only two seasons put together an impressive resume posting a 16-6-1 combined record.

She leaves LCU with many school records and accolades including the first RRAC regular season and tournament championship for the Lady Wildcats, the first NAIA national tournament appearance in school history, RRAC Coach of the Year and All-Louisiana Coach of the Year.

This past season, Tejas had seven players named to the all-conference team, four players on the all-tournament team and six on the All-Louisiana team.

In her first season as the Lady Wildcats Head Coach, Tejas went 0-4, but in year two, the team went 16-2-1. 2021 was the winningest season in school history for the Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer Team.

One of the biggest highlights in Coach Tejas’ tenure was the final home game of the 2021 season where the Lady Wildcats not only clinched the regular-season conference title, but did so in style scoring 25 goals in the game. That offensive explosion was one of the highest-scoring performances in collegiate soccer history.

Coach Tejas leaves LCU as the winningest head coach in the program’s history.

The school has not announced a replacement at this time.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.