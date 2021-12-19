Volunteers lay 1,800 wreaths in Alexandria National Cemetery to honor veterans

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Across the nation Saturday, over 2,700 cemeteries participated in Wreaths Across America to honor the sacrifices made by all veterans.

The annual somber but special tradition is a day to remember to never forget the fallen, respect those who currently serve and teach the next generation the value that freedom has.

At the Alexandria National Cemetery in Pineville, over 1,800 wreaths were donated and placed on the headstones of some of the graves.

“Each wreath is a gift of appreciation,” said Stephanie Stuckey, one of the event organizers for Wreaths Across America. “These wreaths symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces of our great nation and to their families who endure sacrifices every day on our behalf.”

Each December, this special event takes place nationwide, and each year has continued to grow. Over 8,000 veterans are buried in the Alexandria National Cemetery, and the goal for next year is to have a wreath on every headstone.

“To the children, we want you to understand that the freedoms you enjoy have not been free, but have come with a cost that you someday may have to pay for yourself,” said Stuckey. “As a nation standing together, we can defeat terrorism, hatred and injustice.”

From now through January 14, Wreaths Across America will match any wreath that is donated. To sponsor a wreath that will go directly to the Alexandria National Cemetery, click here. For every wreath sponsored, a second wreath will be matched and given to the cemetery.

