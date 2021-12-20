APSO investigating homicide on Large Road in Mansura

MANSURA, La. (APSO) - Two suspects have been arrested following a homicide in Mansura, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO said they responded to Large Road on December 12 in reference to a stabbing victim and possible shots fired.

The investigation revealed that Michael Malbrough, 36, and Quinvaughn Jacobs, 24, went to Large Road and became involved in an altercation with Justin Gaspard, 30, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

The altercation resulted in the death of Malbrough, and two others involved sustained knife wounds.

At this time, a 17-year-old juvenile and Justin Gaspard of Mansura, have been arrested for second degree murder and attempted second degree murder. Bond is set at $750,000 each. Both suspects remain in custody at this time.

The investigation of the incident and circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit at 318-253-4000.

