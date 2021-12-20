Advertisement

Avoyelles vs Many playoff thriller wins 5th Quarter Game of the Year

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANY, La. (KALB) - Most of the time, it’s rare for the sequel to be better than the original, but for Avoyelles and Many, their second matchup of the 2021 football season lived up to all the hype as it was voted the 5th Quarter Game of the Year.

The Many Tigers edged out a close one against the Mustangs 40-38 in the semifinals of the playoffs to advance to the state title. Senior running back London Williams carried the Tigers scoring five touchdowns in the game.

Round two for these two powerhouses in Class 2A was back and forth just like it was during their first matchup of the year. Many swept Avoyelles in 2021 winning both games by a combined six points.

Thanks again to everyone who voted throughout the season and participated in the 5th Quarter.

