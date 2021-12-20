Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (Gray News) – Dozens of people were killed in the powerful tornado outbreak that tore through several states on the night of Dec. 10, leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

Security cameras at FNB Bank captured footage of the storm in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Video shows the front doors of the bank shake as the tornado approaches, just moments before the glass shatters and wind rips through the front lobby of the bank.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead in connection to these tornadoes.

“Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones,” FNB Bank said in a post on Facebook. “Buildings and possessions can be replaced, and now we will focus on rebuilding.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RADE unit makes a big meth bust on December 16, 2021.
‘If you’re selling dope, RADE is coming.’ RADE seizes 20 pounds of meth
Deville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Elson Deshotel,...
UPDATE: Elson Deshotel has been found safe
Kelsey M. Sepulvado
NPSO: Sabine Parish woman arrested in connection with stabbing incident near Natchitoches
Alexandria driver shot in leg near intersection of Chester, Levin Streets

Latest News

Experts share ways to cope with grief during the holidays.
How to cope with grief during the holidays
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury begins deliberating Potter’s case in Daunte Wright death
Manchin blames White House for Build Back Better negotiation failure
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Caught on Camera: Tornado hits bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky