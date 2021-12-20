Advertisement

Fidelak’s full-extension INT earns 5th Quarter Play of the Year

By Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The 2021 high school football season produced amazing plays week in and week out.

As voted on by the fans, the 5th Quarter Play of the Year comes from St. Mary’s in the first round of the playoffs.

Off a tipped pass, Graeme Fidelak lays out for a full-extension interception. Fidelak was able to get his hands underneath the ball before going to the ground to secure the interception for the Tigers.

The 5th Quarter crew would like to thank the fans for voting all year long.

