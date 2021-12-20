Give blood: You could win a Playstation 5!

Advertisement

By LifeShare Blood Center
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST
The following has been provided by LifeShare Blood Center:

As plans are being made to celebrate the holidays with family and friends, LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give the gift of life before presents are exchanged.

All donors who give blood through Thursday, December 23 will be entered into a drawing to receive a FREE Sony PlayStation 5, as well as a LifeShare t-shirt.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Blood donations typically decrease around the holidays due to travel, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses, which is why blood donations are needed now to avert the need to postpone potential lifesaving treatments,” says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

The winner of the PlayStation 5 will be announced at 5 p.m. on December 23, 2021, on www.facebook.com/lifesharebloodcenter

To make an appointment to donate blood, please visit: www.lifeshare.org/give.

