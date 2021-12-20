Advertisement

LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. opts out of Texas Bowl

LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)
LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. announced he will not play in the Texas Bowl to begin preparing for the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive lineman played in all 12 games this season. He had 45 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

LSU will face Kansas State in the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

