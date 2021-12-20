LSU moves up two spots to No. 17 in latest AP Top 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Will Wade’s LSU Tigers have moved up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Dec. 20.

The Tigers (11-0) defeated two in-state opponents last week, defeating Northwestern State 89-49 and Louisiana Tech 66-57. LSU will host Lipscomb on Wednesday, Dec. 22 before opening SEC play at Auburn on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

LSU was led offensively in their two victories by Tari Eason who combined for 39 points, shooting .625% from the floor and .40% from behind the arc. Eason also grabbed 13 rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Tigers are one of five SEC teams ranked in AP Top 25, tied for the most with the Big 12.

AP Top 25 (as of Dec. 20)

Baylor (10-0) Duke (10-1) Purdue (10-1) Gonzaga (9-2) UCLA (9-1) Arizona (11-0) Kansas (9-1) USC (12*0) Iowa State (11-0) Alabama (9-2) Michigan State (9-2) Auburn (10-1) Houston (10-2) Ohio State (8-2) Seton Hall (9-2) Texas (8-2) LSU (11-0) Xavier (11-1) Tennessee (8-2) Kentucky (8-2) Colorado State (10-0) Providence (11-1) Villanova (7-4) Wisconsin (9-2) Texas Tech (8-2)

