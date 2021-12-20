Saints open as 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Off the heels of their stunning victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs, New Orleans was installed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Dolphins.
The Saints and Dolphins will meet next Monday night in the Caesars Superdome.
The Black and Gold (7-7) are riding a 2-game winning streak. The Miami Dolphins (7-7) own a 6-game win streak.
The Saints are 7-7 against the number in 2021. In the Dome, New Orleans is 1-4 against the spread.
