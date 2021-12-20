Teacher shortages, classroom gaps outlined in state report

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new state report said Louisiana’s teacher workforce has seen a 30% drop in the ranks of aspiring teachers, a glut of educators working outside their field of expertise and a glaring need for more racial diversity.

The Advocate reports the findings were presented to a joint meeting of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Board of Regents.

The report was released by a 17-member task force working on a two-year study authorized by the state Legislature earlier this year to address a growing teacher shortage that school leaders say is making it difficult to ensure that classroom slots are filled.

