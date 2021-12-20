Two OMV locations closing in La. due to COVID

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least two Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations are closed until further notice due to “precautions related to COVID-19,” officials say.

The Chalmette location was closed Sunday at 7:45 p.m. and the Pineville location closed Monday around 1 p.m.

Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

