Two OMV locations closing in La. due to COVID

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least two Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations are closed until further notice due to “precautions related to COVID-19,” officials say.

The Chalmette location was closed Sunday at 7:45 p.m. and the Pineville location closed Monday around 1 p.m.

Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at expresslane.org.

