WATCH: The 2021 KALB Christmas Tree Challenge! Vote for the best drawing!

By Julie LeBlanc Sober and Austin Sober
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Julie and Austin are back with this year’s Christmas drawing challenge!

Julie is very intent on finding the perfect Christmas tree. But, what does the perfect Christmas tree look like? Your local station takes a crack at visualizing their ideal tree. Watch the short film above and let us know who YOU think won the 2021 KALB Christmas Tree Challenge!

