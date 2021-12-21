Advertisement

No. 21 LSU women’s basketball takes down Clemson

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU women’s basketball team beat Clemson in West Palm Beach Florida on Monday, Dec. 20.

RELATED STORY: LSU women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25 heading into West Palm Beach Invitational

This was the Tigers’ first win in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

The final score of the game was 70-56.

The Tigers now improve to 10-1 on the season.

The Tigers will play again Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Central Standard time for their second game in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RADE unit makes a big meth bust on December 16, 2021.
‘If you’re selling dope, RADE is coming.’ RADE seizes 20 pounds of meth
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Deville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Justin Gaspard
APSO investigating homicide on Large Road in Mansura
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Elson Deshotel,...
UPDATE: Elson Deshotel has been found safe