Pay raises could be coming for all city employees in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall’s final state of the community update for 2021, he spoke on a variety of topics impacting the city, including a potential pay raise in the future for all city employees.

Mayor Hall announced that the city will be conducting a pay study in 2022 for city employees to be able to give them better pay raises across the board.

“We know we have many positions like utility linemen, bus drivers, engineers and other skilled worker positions where our pay level is not competitive with the current marketplace,” said Mayor Hall. “It has been more than 13 years since a comprehensive pay review has been done, and we know we have some catching up to do.”

The City of Alexandria conducted numerous pay studies in 2021 for the Alexandria Fire and Police Department to make them more competitive with surrounding locations. The mayor said during his update that those pay studies resulted in providing one of the best benefit plans in the state.

Mayor Hall is hoping the pay increase will help attract more officers to fill the over 40 vacancies at APD so that they can get back to community policing in 2022.

“The salary survey has helped tremendously, because we don’t have the depletion like we once had of people leaving,” said Mayor Hall. “The more we can get officers back up to staff, the more we can fully participate in community policing like we once did. We are doing community policing and talking with the neighborhood groups as best as we can, but we are not as fully staffed as we would like to be.”

Another goal for the City of Alexandria is to be able to bring more events and festivals back to the city. Earlier this year, the city was able to approve the $6.53 million Johnny Downs Rejuvenation Project just in time for the Dixie League World Series in July. Construction crews are currently finishing up the remaining projects, and all eight baseball/softball playing fields are expected to be complete for when Alexandria hosts another World Series in 2022.

Festivals are also expected to make a full return to Alexandria next year. Earlier this month, thousands crowded the streets of downtown Alexandria to celebrate WinterFete, and Mayor Hall said other major festivals that were canceled over the last few years due to COVID-19 should be coming back as long as infection numbers show improvement.

