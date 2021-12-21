Advertisement

Pineville’s Kelley signs NLI with LCU

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville’s Chris Kelley is getting to take his talents to the next level.

The Rebels’ star catcher signed his NLI to play baseball right down the road at Louisiana Christian University.

“It’s amazing, because I get to stay home with my family while still getting to still play baseball and do what I love to do,” said Kelley.

After Kelley officially put pen to paper surrounded by his family, LCU’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Byrnes called him to welcome him to the team.

“Just the fact that I know Coach Byrnes now and I know he really wanted me means I’m going to do everything I can for him,” said Kelley.

Louisiana Christian was the first school to offer Kelley.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RADE unit makes a big meth bust on December 16, 2021.
‘If you’re selling dope, RADE is coming.’ RADE seizes 20 pounds of meth
Deville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Elson Deshotel,...
UPDATE: Elson Deshotel has been found safe
Kelsey M. Sepulvado
NPSO: Sabine Parish woman arrested in connection with stabbing incident near Natchitoches
Alexandria driver shot in leg near intersection of Chester, Levin Streets

Latest News

Pineville's Chris Kelley signs with Louisiana Christian University
LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. (92)
LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. opts out of Texas Bowl
LSU Tigers
‘LSU is behind in this game’ - McKernan wants NIL deals with LSU football players
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0...
Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs