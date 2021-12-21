Pineville’s Kelley signs NLI with LCU

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville’s Chris Kelley is getting to take his talents to the next level.

The Rebels’ star catcher signed his NLI to play baseball right down the road at Louisiana Christian University.

“It’s amazing, because I get to stay home with my family while still getting to still play baseball and do what I love to do,” said Kelley.

After Kelley officially put pen to paper surrounded by his family, LCU’s Head Baseball Coach Mike Byrnes called him to welcome him to the team.

“Just the fact that I know Coach Byrnes now and I know he really wanted me means I’m going to do everything I can for him,” said Kelley.

Louisiana Christian was the first school to offer Kelley.

