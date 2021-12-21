Sam Houston Jones State Park lost 80% of trees, could reopen in spring

MOSS BLUFF, La. (AP) — A state parks official says a southwest Louisiana park closed since August 2020 by Hurricane Laura could open next spring but will have far fewer trees.

Louisiana State Parks Director Brandon Burris tells The American Press that 80% of the trees at Sam Houston Jones State Park either toppled or were damaged beyond recovery.

Other continuing work at the 1,087-acre park in Moss Bluff includes building new cabins, water and sewer treatment systems, bathrooms, the park’s entrance station, the pavilion and other facilities.

Burris says that the park could reopen by late March or early April, depending on the weather.

