‘The silent killer’ Average blood pressure increasing across the U.S.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A recent study done by the American Heart Association reported that rates of high blood pressure saw a large increase since the start of the pandemic.

Systolic pressure saw an average monthly increase of 1.10 to 2.5 mm Hg. The diastolic pressure saw an average increase of 0.14 to 0.53 in the same period of time in 2020.

Although those small numbers may seem insignificant, even tiny changes are important to note when talking about heart health and hypertension.

“Hypertension has been historically known as the silent killer,” said Dr. Jonah Adams, an emergency room doctor at Rapides Regional Medical Center. “People walk around with high blood pressure every day and they don’t realize that it’s having a deleterious effect on their body.”

Dr. Adams also said hypertension is directly linked to many dire consequences.

“It affects basically everything, it affects our brain, it affects our heart, our kidneys,” said Dr. Adams. “The most worrisome things that it can cause are the things patients are most worried about, the heart attacks and the strokes.”

Things like smoking, poor diet, lack of exercise, and stress contribute to high blood pressure and hypertension. AHA reports that nearly 50% of adults in the U.S. have hypertension. Improving diet and exercise can help lower blood pressure, as well as medication, but proactively monitoring blood pressure can be done at home.

“You can get one at any of the pharmacies, a little wrist blood pressure cuff so you can monitor your own at home,” said Tamara Tullos, RRMC community education resource nurse. “The most important thing with those is if you want it to be accurate, read the instructions and follow them. So, just make sure you’re following the guidelines.”

To take an at-home heart health assessment, CLICK HERE.

