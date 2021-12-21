Advertisement

VOTE: RPSB presents 3 calendar options for 2022-2023 year

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is presenting three calendar options for the 2022-2023 school year.

There is a choice for a balanced calendar (year-round) again. This was attempted in the past, but overwhelmingly voted down as most support staff and a large number of teachers work additional jobs over the summer to compensate for the low pay.

All three options can be reviewed and voted on HERE. The deadline to vote is January 14, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Parents/Students/Community: The RPSB is presenting three calendar options, as they have for the past few years. Please...

Posted by Rapides Parish School Board for Parents and Students on Monday, December 20, 2021

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The RADE unit makes a big meth bust on December 16, 2021.
‘If you’re selling dope, RADE is coming.’ RADE seizes 20 pounds of meth
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Deville man killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Justin Gaspard
APSO investigating homicide on Large Road in Mansura
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Elson Deshotel,...
UPDATE: Elson Deshotel has been found safe

Latest News

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall speaking at his December State of Community update on December 20,...
Pay raises could be coming for all city employees in Alexandria
Alexandria mayor's state of the community address for 2021
Justin Gaspard
APSO investigating homicide on Large Road in Mansura
Teacher shortages, classroom gaps outlined in state report