VOTE: RPSB presents 3 calendar options for 2022-2023 year

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board is presenting three calendar options for the 2022-2023 school year.

There is a choice for a balanced calendar (year-round) again. This was attempted in the past, but overwhelmingly voted down as most support staff and a large number of teachers work additional jobs over the summer to compensate for the low pay.

All three options can be reviewed and voted on HERE. The deadline to vote is January 14, 2022, at 4 p.m.

