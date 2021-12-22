Advertisement

Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape

Jahiem Lasaha Robinson
Jahiem Lasaha Robinson(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of raping and robbing a woman at the Sanctuary Apartment Complex.

The Alexandria Police Department said they received word of a burglary and possible rape at the apartment complex around 3:51 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21. The victim told them that around 2 a.m. a Black man entered her apartment, sexually assaulted and robbed her.

APD said Jahiem Lasaha Robinson, 18, has been charged with aggravated burglary, first-degree rape and perpetuation of certain crimes of violence against a victim 65-years-of-age or older.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact APD at (318) 441-6416.

