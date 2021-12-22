Advertisement

Aunt charged with capital murder in the death of her 4-year-old nephew

Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.
Jessica Nuñez is charged with capital murder.(El Paso Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas was re-indicted on capital murder charges after her 4-year-old nephew died, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Police say 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez is accused of injuring her niece and nephew while acting as a caregiver for the children in May.

On May 22, authorities were called to the home in response to reports of an unconscious child.

Police found the little boy with several life-threatening injuries, including a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver. He later succumbed to his injuries, but officials did not disclose when the boy died.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with injuries considered to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, Nuñez was initially arrested and charged on May 28 with injuring both children.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Jacorius Kjuan Issac
Juvenile arrested, adult suspect sought in Alexandria shooting
Justin Gaspard
APSO investigating homicide on Large Road in Mansura
Jahiem Lasaha Robinson
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape
12 pintails and four mallards were part of the total of 25 ducks found in their possession
LDWF agents cite 2 adults and a juvenile for migratory game bird violations

Latest News

Jacorius Kjuan Issac
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in for shooting near Chester, Levin Streets
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy
FILE - Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President Bush addresses State Department...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) moves the ball up court in the second...
Ingram, Alexander-Walker shoot Pelicans past Blazers 111-97