City of Alexandria Christmas schedule

NOTE: The Christmas holiday schedule has been changed. The city will put out trash trailers. See the complete information below.

The City of Alexandria Customer Service Office, City Hall, Animal Shelter and other city offices and departments will be closed on Friday, December 24, 2021, in observance of the Christmas holidays.

ATRANS Christmas Holiday Schedule

ATRANS bus service will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) and will be closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25). Regular bus service will resume on Monday, Dec. 27.

Christmas Week Sanitation Schedule

The Christmas week sanitation schedule will run as follows:

Monday, Dec. 20 – regular pickup

Tuesday, Dec. 21 – regular pickup

Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Thursday’s pickup

Thursday, Dec. 23 – Friday’s pickup

Friday, Dec. 24 – closed

To accommodate for garbage accumulation during holiday closures, trailers will be at the following locations from Thursday afternoon, Dec. 23, to Monday morning, Dec. 27.

Bringhurst Ball Field (Masonic Drive)

Frank O Hunter Park (Willow Glen River Road)

Bolton Avenue Community Center (315 Bolton Ave.)

Parking lot behind Smackin’ Mack’s (1707 Metro Drive)

Martin Park 911 Center (4216 Ellis St.)

Willow Glen River Road at Third Street (across from 3812 Third St.),

May everyone have a safe and happy holiday!

