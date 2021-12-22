Consumer spending on the rise this holiday season in Central Louisiana

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - According to the LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard for December, consumer spending in the area is predicted to boost total revenue rates by the end of the year, a stark contrast to the 2020 holiday shopping season.

Overall, consumer spending is up nearly 50% since January 2020 in some Central Louisiana parishes, including 48% in Grant Parish, 36% in Rapides Parish and 24% in Natchitoches. Across the state, that average is just over 31%.

The numbers in LSUA's Cenla Economic Dashboard for December reflect data collected up until October 2021, with projections of how the numbers will trend by the end of the year. (KALB)

“Our small businesses are reporting that they are seeing increased traffic into their storefronts, but also, many are continuing their curbside service, and they’re seeing even an increase in that,” said Deborah Randolph, Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce president. “And, [they] are again optimistic about their overall numbers and how their season will pan out.”

So far this holiday season, total sales in Rapides Parish are running 7% higher, according to sales tax revenue data. Local online sales are exceeding that rate. For Dressed to the Bixby, an Alexandria Boutique, they have seen a 20% increase this holiday shopping season from November 2020 to November 2021. Within that same time frame, overall store sales have increased more than 70%, up 15% just within the last month.

“It’s nothing like coming in and having that in-store experience to really get to see the entire store, have team members help you try on clothes and help you pick out the perfect outfit,” explained Sarah Bixby, owner of Dressed to the Bixby. “From this December we saw just a huge change with so many people coming in store and picking up their purchases or shopping directly. You know it gave us hope that we can bounce back from a devasting year like 2020.”

By the end of the year, the boutique projects it will have made $1.2 million in revenue, a significant increase from 2020.

Small businesses and big box stores alike have seen an increase in foot traffic in and out of the storefront.

“This year has been really good, back to what we could call normal,” said Mitch Daniels, Alexandria Mall vice president and general manager. “We’ve seen traffic levels at or above 2019 levels and most of the stores are reporting sales that are at or above the 2019 levels.”

However, while the numbers are on an upward trend, experts warn the new Omicron variant could negatively impact America’s economy once again, which is already strained by supply shortages and shipping interruptions. From Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, Louisiana added more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, the most new cases since Sept. 22. For now, health experts encourage shoppers to take mitigation measures like wearing masks and social distancing when shopping in crowded stores to help slow the spread.

