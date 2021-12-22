La. current Deer Tag Validation phone number: 225-267-9998

Advertisement

By Matthew Segura
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A reminder to all our deer hunters out there: the Deer Tag Validation number was changed in October 2021.

The new phone number is 225-267-9998.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says this is the correct number for validating a harvest by phone.

The old 844 number, which was printed on licenses prior to October 11, is no longer active. Old tags will also have the old number.

All new or reprinted tags will include the correct phone number.

For additional information about your LDWF licenses and harvest tags, log into your account at LouisianaOutdoors.com.

Prior to hunting deer, all deer hunters, regardless of age or license status, must obtain deer tags and have tags in possession when hunting deer. Immediately upon harvesting a deer, the hunter must tag the deer with the appropriate license tag before it is moved from the harvest site. The hunter must record the date of harvest and the parish on the carcass tag. Within 72 hours, the hunter must validate the harvest, either by phone (225.267.9998) or online.

For more information, contact Johnathan Bordelon at 318.487.5885 or jbordelon@wlf.la.gov.

