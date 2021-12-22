LSUA is one step closer to Student Success Center, expected to break ground Fall 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSU of Alexandria is one step closer to building a state-of-the-art Student Success Center, thanks to a generous donation made by a local company, RoyOMartin.

LSUA is hoping to help its students get local jobs post-graduation.

“We have a lot of opportunities in Central Louisiana, good jobs available that are well paying, and LSUA wants to be that connection, that bridge to the career for students,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, Chancellor of LSUA.

Now, the university is taking that mission one step further by building a Student Success Center right in the heart of campus. Officials with the university started what’s known as the “Fierce for LSUA” capitol campaign seven years ago.

“We had a five million dollar goal for our campaign. We had three million dollars that we had collected,” said Dr. Coreil.

With the help of RoyOMartin, the university was able to reach that goal earlier this month.

“Having talked with our family, we understood the need here and the importance of the program and the building. We decided to fill that gap with the two million dollar donation,” said Spencer Martin, a member of the Martin family and an LSUA Foundation Board Member.

Thanks to the donation made by RoyOMartin and a five million dollar match being made by the state legislature, LSUA is ready to break ground on the new structure by fall of 2022.

“It’s really a fantastic partnership, and LSUA is proud to be part of an economic development engine that higher education should be,” said Dr. Coreil.

The Student Success Center will be the hub for students to explore plans post-graduation.

“From just exploring LSUA to enrolling, to getting financial aid, to getting advising to get the coursework you need, selecting the degree you want, the center will house it all,” said Dr. Coreil.

This includes a career development center focused on job placement.

“We’re going to have a very focused career development center with a director that’s going to help establish with businesses partnerships for having internship opportunities, on the job training for our students, so that they’re ready to go to work when they graduate,” said Dr. Coreil.

That’s because the need is there, with many industries looking for qualified candidates.

“We need the business graduates, we need the accounting graduates, we need the nursing graduates, the allied health graduates, it’s all very important to this region,” said Spencer Martin.

RoyOMartin is directly hiring these students, many of whom already have jobs before walking across the stage to receive their diplomas.

“Now nursing graduates they all have jobs, 100% placement in teaching, 100% placement in accounting, 100% placement in nursing, all at LSUA,” said Dr. Coreil.

The end goal is to keep more students here, entering the workforce in Central Louisiana.

This two million dollar donation is the highest check amount RoyOMartin has ever given to LSUA.

Right now, the university has 3,800 students, but its goal is to have 5,000 by 2025.

