New COVID-19 prophylactic treatment available at Cabrini

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - St. Frances Cabrini hospital in Alexandria announced it has received shipments and authorization to administer Evusheld.

Evusheld is a new pre-exposure COVID-19 treatment for immunocompromised people who are not able to produce an adequate immune response from getting vaccinated, such as those receiving cancer treatment, transplant patients and those with HIV. Evusheld is comprised of two monoclonal antibodies and provides comparable protections against the virus as the vaccines.

“The duration of protection is about six months,” said Dr. Jose Zapatero, St. Frances Cabrini Hospital Chief Medical Officer. “So, they can get another two injections in about six months and that will protect them against getting COVID-19.”

Cabrini is the first hospital in Central Louisiana to receive Evusheld. Dr. Zapatero said Cabrini got the new treatment as soon as it could.

“We knew that there were several medications that were in the pipeline including Evusheld,” said Dr. Zapatero. “Pharmacies were given the option to register for it. At Cabrini, we immediately said ‘yes we want it,’ because it can protect some patients that would really be vulnerable. We just received our shipment, our allotment, and as we use it we will be requesting more.”

Immunocompromised patients in Central Louisiana who qualify for Evosheld can now have their prescription filled and administered at Christus Community Clinic.

