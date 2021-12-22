Advertisement

RPSO crime suppression operation nets 42 arrests

(Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said it made 42 arrests in a crime suppression operation was conducted in the Alexandria and Pineville areas on December 21, 2021.

The arrests were made for various different offenses such as narcotics possession, convicted felons in possession of firearms and outstanding warrants.  RPSO also said five firearms were recovered, one of which was reported stolen in Pennsylvania.

Several narcotics arrests were made and various amounts of marijuana, meth and fentanyl were recovered. Also, several bags of marijuana were recovered during a police chase in the area of Evergreen and Lee Street in Alexandria after the bags were thrown from the car.

The Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Pineville City Marshal’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office all participated in the operation.

