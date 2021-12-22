A season to remember: LCU Women’s Soccer Team

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Celebrating a conference championship seemed nearly impossible at the start of the season for the Louisiana Christian Women’s Soccer team. That’s because, before 2021, it had never been done before in program history. From 2017 to 2020, the Lady Wildcats only won a combined five games so when they started this season 4-0, some heads began to turn.

Prior to this season, LCU’s highest win total in a season was seven, but all of that would change in their first season in the NAIA as a member of the Red River Athletic Conference.

The Lady Wildcats swept through their conference schedule, literally, going undefeated in conference play. LCU finished the regular season with a 14-1-1 record with the only loss coming earlier in the season to Division 1 opponent Lamar.

The team finished off the regular season in style, not only clinching the regular-season conference title at home but doing so in record-breaking numbers. In their game against Texas College, the Lady Wildcats put up one of the greatest performances in collegiate soccer history scoring 25 goals on 55 shots on goal, all while pitching a shutout.

This historic performance helped clinch their number one seed in the RRAC conference tournament. After two big wins against Huston Tillotson and Our Lady of the Lake, the Lady Wildcats brought home the hardware as regular season and tournament champs.

Just a few days later, the Lady Wildcats heard their name called during the NAIA national soccer tournament announcement show, where they found out that they would be playing the number one overall seed in William Carey University in the first round. This is where they saw their season end after a last-minute shot propelled the eventual national runner up to the win.

Despite losing in the first round, it was still the best season in program history. Overall the team finished with 16 wins, seven all-conference players, six All-Louisiana performers, the Louisiana Coach of the Year and the first All-American in school history.

2022 will bring a new coach for the team as Coach Tejas resigned from the school. She leaves as the winningest head coach in LCU Women’s Soccer history. The school has not named a new head coach, but whoever takes that position will be tasked with trying to make more history as the Lady Wildcats will look to repeat as conference champs next year.

