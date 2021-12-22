Sen. Cassidy announces $3.8 Million in Hurricane Laura relief for Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy has announced that FEMA will grant the City of Alexandria $3,829,118.36 for debris removal in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

The funding is reimbursement for the cost to remove over 225,000 cubic yards of debris, 2,552 hanging limbs, 98 hazardous trees, and one tree stump.

“Alexandria is still recovering from Laura and has gone with little federal help for over a year. This funding will help our recovery efforts, but there is still much left to do.”

