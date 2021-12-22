Waitr brings special delivery to Food Bank of Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - Louisiana-based Waitr made a special holiday delivery Wednesday morning to a local food bank, providing food donations collected right here in the Alexandria area.

The delivery of the items to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana is the culmination of the company’s month-long holiday food drive.

The food app collected non-perishable food donations at area restaurants who partnered with Waitr to help feed local families in need this holiday season. Donations were picked up from Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express; Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl Too; Darrell’s Restaurant; Apollo Greek & Lebanese Café; Po-Boy Express - Alexandria; and Po-Boy Express - Pineville, all located right here in the area.

Food banks across the nation – including those in our area – have seen a big increase in need this holiday season. This is due largely to two things: first, the ongoing challenges of the pandemic; and second, rising food prices escalating the problem.

The good news was participating restaurants say their customers have been generous with their donations. The most-needed items were proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.

Waitr customers have also donated money to the Holiday Food Drive when they ordered from the favorite restaurants on the app or the Waitrapp.com website – with Waitr matching a portion of all the customers’ donations.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr connects local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. It is a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of September 30, 2021, Waitr and its other delivery services operate in over 1,000 cities in the U.S.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 Waitr. All rights reserved.