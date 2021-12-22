Where to recycle household wastes from your family’s holiday festivities in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - During the holiday season, which is Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, Americans throw away even more trash than usual - adding on average an additional 25 percent to their weekly garbage pickup.

With so many families shopping online for presents and decorations due to the ongoing pandemic, waste bins around town are filled with packing boxes, plastic bags, and bubble wrap. Food prep and beverage containers of all kinds are chunked in the trash because no one’s quite sure what can be reused and what is truly single use.

Even though central Louisiana doesn’t have a municipal recycling program anymore, there are still local options available for residents to recycle household wastes free of charge (and some that even pay us to bring in our items!). This short list is designed to make the recycling process clear and hassle-free.

The options above are all Alexandria-based businesses, but increased recycling activity combined with civic engagement can signal community interest to our local officials. As the city of Alexandria and Pineville each prepare for a mayoral election in late 2022, constituents who want to see a city-operated recycling program return to central Louisiana should speak up and make their needs known to the candidates.

As you wrap up 2021 and prepare for next year, collect a small pile of your shopping bags, single-use plastic containers (specifically plastics #1 and #2, which you can identify by the number on the bottom and this guide), wine bottles, and all the other items above to divert from the landfill. Once we realize how easy it is, recycling is the New Year’s resolution we can dedicate ourselves to all year long.

Click HERE for the guide referenced above to sort plastics by number.

