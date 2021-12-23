APD seeking missing sisters

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing sisters, Desiree Walker, 17, and Brianna Walker, 15. The sisters left their residence Wednesday after having their cell phones were taken by their mother.

Desiree was last seen wearing black and white Adidas pants and a black hoodie with MGM in pink letters on the front and wearing a blue jean jacket.

Brianna was last seen wearing blue jogging pants with a gray spaghetti strap shirt and a black jean jacket.

If you have any information or know the location of these girls, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

