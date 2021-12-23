Advertisement

APD seeking missing sisters

APD is asking for help in locating these missing sisters.
APD is asking for help in locating these missing sisters.(APD)
By APD
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing sisters, Desiree Walker, 17, and Brianna Walker, 15. The sisters left their residence Wednesday after having their cell phones were taken by their mother.

Desiree was last seen wearing black and white Adidas pants and a black hoodie with MGM in pink letters on the front and wearing a blue jean jacket.

Brianna was last seen wearing blue jogging pants with a gray spaghetti strap shirt and a black jean jacket.

If you have any information or know the location of these girls, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahiem Lasaha Robinson
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape
RPSO crime suppression operation nets 42 arrests
Jacorius Kjuan Issac
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in for shooting near Chester, Levin Streets
12 pintails and four mallards were part of the total of 25 ducks found in their possession
LDWF agents cite 2 adults and a juvenile for migratory game bird violations
FILE: Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a...
Viewers slam ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after woman loses car on technicality; Audi responds

Latest News

Michael Wynne
Michael Wynne
Denise Cannatella
Denise Cannatella
Jessica Viator
Jessica Viator
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
Several OMV locations closed due to COVID