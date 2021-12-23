Construction to start soon on elevated stretch of La. 1

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Construction will begin early next year on a $463 million project that will add 8.3 miles of elevated highway in Louisiana’s Lafourche Parish.

State highway chief Shawn Wilson executed the contract with James Construction last month and the agency is expected to issue a formal notice to proceed with construction from Golden Meadow to Leeville by Jan. 31.

The Courier reports the La. 1 Coalition has been a key advocate for the years-long project, which includes four phases to upgrade the two-lane highway from U.S. 90 to Port Fourchon.

The latest section, Phase 2, is expected to open in 2027. It will elevate one of the road’s most flood-prone sections.

