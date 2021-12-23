Advertisement

Construction to start soon on elevated stretch of La. 1

(KEYC News Now, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Construction will begin early next year on a $463 million project that will add 8.3 miles of elevated highway in Louisiana’s Lafourche Parish.

State highway chief Shawn Wilson executed the contract with James Construction last month and the agency is expected to issue a formal notice to proceed with construction from Golden Meadow to Leeville by Jan. 31.

The Courier reports the La. 1 Coalition has been a key advocate for the years-long project, which includes four phases to upgrade the two-lane highway from U.S. 90 to Port Fourchon.

The latest section, Phase 2, is expected to open in 2027. It will elevate one of the road’s most flood-prone sections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahiem Lasaha Robinson
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape
RPSO crime suppression operation nets 42 arrests
FILE: Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a...
Viewers slam ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after woman loses car on technicality; Audi responds
Jacorius Kjuan Issac
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in for shooting near Chester, Levin Streets
12 pintails and four mallards were part of the total of 25 ducks found in their possession
LDWF agents cite 2 adults and a juvenile for migratory game bird violations

Latest News

Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana
COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates
APD is asking for help in locating these missing sisters.
APD seeking missing sisters
Michael Wynne
Michael Wynne