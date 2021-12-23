Crime Stoppers: Alexandria police need help solving Nov. 5 shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a shooting that happened on Nov. 5, 2021.

Alexandria police said on Nov. 5 around 11 a.m. a person was driving up to the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Day Street when a man on a bike nearby started shooting.

“The victim was driving through the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Day Street when a Black male wearing a ski mask and a green jacket riding a bicycle came up to his vehicle and started shooting at him,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the police department.

The car was hit and so was the driver.

“Several bullets went through the windshield, the door itself, and the rear glass and struck the victim several times,” said Lt. Windham.

The victim managed to make it back to his home nearby, that’s when he realized he had been hit by bullets. He called police and an ambulance. He survived and was able to give a description to police of the suspect. Police are still trying to figure out who the suspect is and why he did it.

“We don’t know what it was,” said Lt. Lane Windham. “Apparently the guy started shooting into the vehicle. He didn’t try to stop him, flag him down. He didn’t try to make any effort to get into the vehicle. He just shot into it as it came to the intersection.”

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve this shooting, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

