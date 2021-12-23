GPSO, Santa make special Christmas delivery to Grant Parish families

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - For some families in Grant Parish, Christmas came a few days early this year. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office was joined by the Christmas duo, Santa and Mrs. Clause, for their annual toy delivery to families in the area.

GPSO partners with all schools in the parish to create Santa’s delivery list, adding to it students whose families may need a little extra help during the holiday season.

“They’re very grateful, very appreciative,” explained GPSO Corporal Donna Bryant, the event’s lead organizer. “And that’s what makes this work, to see the smile on a kid’s face and the twinkle in their eye. It’s a wonderful thing.”

Children of all ages receive everything from dolls, handmade race cars, electronics, new bicycles and tennis shoes from Run Wild in Alexandria. Plus, families receive a 50-pound box of food and a gift certificate, made possible by the Central Louisiana Food Bank’s canned food drive in Grant Parish schools. Plus, fundraising for gifts comes from GPSO’s annual pancake breakfast in October, where community members help raise money for the December event.

“It’s so many people that truly come together to help out the children,” said Sheriff Steven McCain. “I think that the people in our community deserve the best service that we can give them. This is just another way that we can give back, but it’s only made possible by people working together.”

The event started many years ago under the leadership of former Sheriff Pop Hataway, who passed away in June 2021.

“I was a part of this when I worked for Sheriff Hataway more than 20 years ago,” explained McCain. “I saw the impact that it made. Being sheriff is a lot more than just putting people in jail. It’s to provide a service.”

Since Hataway started the tradition, it has only continued to grow. In total, GPSO served 90 families with 196 kids this Christmas.

