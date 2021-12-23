Advertisement

Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother

By Nancy Laflin
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – Police in New Mexico are searching for two teens who are accused of killing a former corrections officer who was trying to protect his younger brother.

Investigators say Elias Otero’s younger brother met a girl online Feb. 11. He picked her up, but it turned out to be a set up.

“My youngest son was carjacked, and they wanted more than my car. They wanted his jewelry. They stripped him down. They took his credit cards and took whatever he had on him, but they wanted more money,” his mother, Alicia Otero, said.

Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s little brother to drive to the correction officer’s home, telling him they had his brother at gunpoint and wanted cash.

When they got to his home, Elias Otero came out of the house and threatened to shoot the teens.

That’s when police said Avila shot and killed the 24-year-old. His little brother managed to get away.

“It’s very traumatic for all of us, and it’s something we’re going to have to live with for the rest of our lives,” Alicia Otero said.

Copyright 2021 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahiem Lasaha Robinson
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape
RPSO crime suppression operation nets 42 arrests
Jacorius Kjuan Issac
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in for shooting near Chester, Levin Streets
12 pintails and four mallards were part of the total of 25 ducks found in their possession
LDWF agents cite 2 adults and a juvenile for migratory game bird violations
FILE: Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a...
Viewers slam ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after woman loses car on technicality; Audi responds

Latest News

In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort in...
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of Jan. 6 records
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
LIVE: Jury reaches ‘trial outcome’ over Daunte Wright’s killing
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause massive pileups and closures of Wis. interstate