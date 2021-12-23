Advertisement

Saints tight ends Trautman & Johnson on reserve/COVID-19

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) joined Juwan Johnson on the reserve/Covid-19...
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) joined Juwan Johnson on the reserve/Covid-19 list.(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints tight end room is dealing with COVID-19 issues. Both Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Johnson went on the list Tuesday, while Trautman went on it Wednesday. Johnson has 11 catches and three touchdowns on the season. Trautman, who came off reserve/injured last week, has 26 receptions and a touchdown.

It’s unknown if either player will be available for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahiem Lasaha Robinson
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape
Jacorius Kjuan Issac
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in for shooting near Chester, Levin Streets
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
12 pintails and four mallards were part of the total of 25 ducks found in their possession
LDWF agents cite 2 adults and a juvenile for migratory game bird violations
Justin Gaspard
APSO investigating homicide on Large Road in Mansura

Latest News

Trevor Siemian threw his first two interception of 2021 against the Eagles. (Source: Michael...
Eagles extend the Saints losing streak to 3 games
Ryan Tannehill and the Titans find some holes in the Saints defense. (Source: Michael Nance)
Saints missed extra points the difference in a Titans victory
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the L.A. Rams after becoming a free agent...
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signs with L.A. Rams
Alvin Kamara missed practice for Saints Wednesday.
Kamara misses Saints practice on Wednesday
Matt Ryan and the Falcons beat the Saints in the Dome. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Falcons grab victory after a Saints a furious 4th quarter comeback