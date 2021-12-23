Sony releases 2nd ‘Uncharted’ trailer

(KALB) - Sony Picture Entertainment has released the second trailer for its upcoming video game to film adaptation, “Uncharted.” Based on the popular PlayStation series of games, the film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas.

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

“Uncharted” is set for a theatrical ONLY release on February 18, 2021.

