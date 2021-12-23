Advertisement

Sony releases 2nd ‘Uncharted’ trailer

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg(Credit: Chris Pizzello & Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Sony Picture Entertainment has released the second trailer for its upcoming video game to film adaptation, “Uncharted.” Based on the popular PlayStation series of games, the film stars Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, and Antonio Banderas.

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Uncharted” is set for a theatrical ONLY release on February 18, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahiem Lasaha Robinson
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape
RPSO crime suppression operation nets 42 arrests
FILE: Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a...
Viewers slam ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after woman loses car on technicality; Audi responds
Jacorius Kjuan Issac
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in for shooting near Chester, Levin Streets
12 pintails and four mallards were part of the total of 25 ducks found in their possession
LDWF agents cite 2 adults and a juvenile for migratory game bird violations

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana
APD is asking for help in locating these missing sisters.
APD seeking missing sisters
Michael Wynne
Michael Wynne