Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahiem Lasaha Robinson
Alexandria man accused of 1st-degree rape
RPSO crime suppression operation nets 42 arrests
Jacorius Kjuan Issac
UPDATE: Suspect turns himself in for shooting near Chester, Levin Streets
12 pintails and four mallards were part of the total of 25 ducks found in their possession
LDWF agents cite 2 adults and a juvenile for migratory game bird violations
FILE: Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a...
Viewers slam ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after woman loses car on technicality; Audi responds

Latest News

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
LIVE: Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars
Verdict read in Kim Potter trial.
Verdict read in Kim Potter trial
APD is asking for help in locating these missing sisters.
APD seeking missing sisters
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd