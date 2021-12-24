Arrests made after shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in the parking lot of the Alexandria Mall on Friday, December 24.

The Alexandria Police Department said the shooting revolved around an ongoing dispute between individuals. Several vehicles parked on the lot were struck by gunfire but there are currently no reported injuries. There is no current threat to the public. APD hasn’t provided information on those taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and arrests are pending. If you have any information that can help APD, call them at 318-449-5099.

