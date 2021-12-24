Scam call leads to an unlikely friendship in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Stephen Adams is an insurance agent, so part of his job is answering calls from unknown numbers. In 2016, one of those calls that Adams received was from a scammer. From that call, an unlikely friendship began to unfold.

Adams said his training as a finance professional made him aware of common tactics used by scammers, so he recognized the illegitimacy of the call right away.

“I told the young man look this is a scam, you’re ripping off elderly Americans, that’s who you’re targeting,” said Adams. “I said that‘s not how you get anywhere in this world today, I said you obviously have my phone number and name, call me when you get off work, and he did.”

Adams learned that the young man behind the phone call was named Prince Anderson, a now 25-year-old from a small village in Ghana, West Africa. He learned after Prince’s father had passed away as the eldest in his family, he was tasked to look after his mother, who was suffering from malaria. He was also taking care of his younger brother, Isaac, who was in the Ghana equivalent of high school. Through phone calls and FaceTime, their friendship grew.

“He never asked me for money again, he asked for mosquito nets and malaria drugs,” said Adams.

Five years after the initial phone call, Prince now works for a private security company that guards the U.S. embassy in Accra, the capital city of Ghana. His 20-year-old brother Isaac got a scholarship to study at Howard University in Washington D.C. He started his freshman year this past October.

“I’m planning on two things: I’m planning on being a biochemist and also a pharmacist,” said Issac.

With the dorms closed for the holidays, Isaac is spending Christmas break staying with Adams in Alexandria. He said he has learned a lot in his short time in the states, and he was grateful for the opportunity.

“There was a big plan for me, God has something he really planned for me,” said Issac. “Going through the education the struggles (in Ghana), I would go to school without food, so I took the opportunities there to get here. Everything happens for a reason, so I’m happy that through the call center action it got me with this honorable man here.”

The pair will be participating in some local Christmas events during the holidays.

“I’m going to bring him to Natchitoches where I went to college at Northwestern and let him experience the Christmas festival there,” said Adams.

With his brother now in Louisiana, KALB caught up with Prince via FaceTime about his friendship with Adams.

“Mr. Steve is just a godsend to us and to my family,” said Prince. “The kind of love he showed me, the things he sends me, the money, and the care and love with my mom. In Africa, we do suffer from a lot of malaria, so he got my mom a mosquito net and a lot of medicine. So, the love he showed me is overwhelming.”

Although answering scam calls isn’t a good idea, there’s no way to know who could be on the other line.

“The moral of the story is we’re our brother’s keepers. It is our job to take care of each other in this world. If you see someone who needs help, we should help them,” said Adams.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.