Advertisement

APD apprehends Christmas Day Burglar

(WILX)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police have arrested two suspects in connection with a Christmas morning burglary at a residence on Heyman Lane.

A burglary in process was reported to APD involving a male suspect wearing a maroon hoodie. The suspect reportedly kicked in a door and spent a brief period of time in the residence and then left.

Based on information obtained during the investigation, officers identified a suspect who was believed to be at a residence on Snow White. Officers arrived at the residence at which time a male individual standing at the doorway observed the officers and locked himself in the house. Officers surrounded the house and attempted to contact the suspect. After an hour of working to get the suspect to come out, officers entered the house and found two suspects, a male and a female, sitting on a couch in the living room.

Officers arrested Chad Gonzales, 37, of Boyce, and Lindsay Rebecca Gremillion, 38, of Alexandria. Both individuals were taken into custody without further incident. Gonzales was charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft between $1,000 and $5,000 and criminal conspiracy. Gremillion was charged with theft between $1,000 and $5,000 and criminal conspiracy.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, or any other local crime, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a shooting that occurred at the Alexandria Mall parking lot on December 24, 2021.
Arrest made after shooting at Alexandria Mall parking lot
APD is asking for help in locating these missing sisters.
APD: Missing sisters located
Isaac and Prince Anderson alongside Stephen Adams.
Scam call leads to an unlikely friendship in Central Louisiana
FILE: Co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a...
Viewers slam ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after woman loses car on technicality; Audi responds
Human trafficking suspect with diaper fetish arrested for second time in Louisiana

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's 6PM Forecast
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast
Reddex Washington and his sons give gifts to families in need
Season of Giving: Alexandria councilman gives gifts to five families for Christmas