Season of Giving: Alexandria councilman gives gifts to five families for Christmas

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Five lucky families in Alexandria got a special Christmas gift thanks to the help of a simple Facebook post.

District 1 Alexandria City Councilman Reddex Washington made a post on Facebook asking his followers what families are in most need of Christmas gifts this year. After getting many recommendations, Washington was able to get a Christmas list compiled for each of the families and fill those needs.

“Some of the families that are getting these gifts are traditional,” said Washington. “They need toys, but we also had some families that needed clothes. We know clothes can come year-round all the time, but when a person asks for clothes for Christmas, that really touched me, so we were able to reach out to people and make it happen.”

Washington got to play the role of Santa with his two sons as they handed out the gifts.

“My kids weren’t worried about what they were receiving for Christmas,” said Washington. “They were worried about what were we giving for Christmas, so to have my boys be a part of this just really is touching.”

Each of the families received a variety of gifts including clothes, bikes, stuffed animals and more to make it a Merry Christmas.

