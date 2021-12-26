Advertisement

Christmas Day Fight Between Brothers Leads to Attempted Murder Arrest

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - A fight between two brothers at a residence on Levin Street Saturday night ended with an arrest for attempted second-degree murder.

Kaliel Ricky Gabriel, 24, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder after shooting his 26-year-old brother multiple times around 8:40 p.m. Christmas night. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, or any other local crime, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

